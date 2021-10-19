Society The European Medicines Agency (EMA) estimates the use of Pfizer for ages five to 11 The European regulator said it was evaluating the use of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in five-year-old children. Source: N1 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 07:34 Tweet Share Foto:EPA/ LUONG THAI LINH

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has announced that it will analyze data, including the results from an ongoing study, for a vaccine distributed under the name "Comirnaty". It is already approved for children older than 12 in the USA and the EU.



The two-dose vaccine, which is based on new mRNA technology, produces a strong immune response in children aged five to 11, a clinical trial of 2.268 participants showed, the companies announced last month.



In addition to vaccinating children, the regulator and vaccine manufacturers are considering additional doses for vulnerable groups, and stress the need to strengthen production and expand access to the vaccine to as many people as possible.



The EMA also announced that it has approved two new production sites in the Italian cities of Monza and Anagni.



From the Italian sites “up to 85 million additional doses will arrive to supply the EU in 2021”, the regulator said. Pfizer / BioNTech are the European Union 's largest suppliers of COVID-19 vaccine.