Society Serbia's slipping into unfavorable situation: Growing number of patients in hospitals For several days now, Serbia records growing number of newly infected. Epidemiologists: A serious signal, Serbia is slipping into an unfavorable situation. Source: B92 Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 14:37

It is expected that a session of the Crisis Staff will be held at the end of the week, which was also discussed by a member of that body, Dr Predrag Kon, after which it should be clear how the start of the school year will look like, i.e. whether students return to school or not. At the same time, vaccination with the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine started.



