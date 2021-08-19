Society 0

Serbia's slipping into unfavorable situation: Growing number of patients in hospitals

For several days now, Serbia records growing number of newly infected. Epidemiologists: A serious signal, Serbia is slipping into an unfavorable situation.

Tanjug/Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP
It is expected that a session of the Crisis Staff will be held at the end of the week, which was also discussed by a member of that body, Dr Predrag Kon, after which it should be clear how the start of the school year will look like, i.e. whether students return to school or not. At the same time, vaccination with the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine started.

Follow all the most important news about coronavirus in Serbia, but also in the world, on our LIVE Blog.

Kon: Shocking

Epidemiologist Predrag Kon stated that it is "shocking" that some health workers refuse vaccination and sign a petition against it.

