Society Ljiljana Smajlović confirmed: I left the Commission Journalist Ljiljana Smajlovic confirmed that she left the Commission for investigating the killings of journalists. Source: Beta Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 14:14

She assessed that the Journalists’ Association of Serbia (UNS) should elect its new representative.



"It has nothing to do with anything other than the election results (for the UNS leadership). I am no longer the president of the UNS Court of Honor, and I think it would be good for UNS to elect someone else, that is, for the Serbian government to elect someone else from UNS for a member in the Commission", Smajlovic told Beta agency.



Just to reiterate, in 2012, the Government of Serbia formed the Commission for investigating the killings of journalists, which investigates the unsolved murders of journalists in Serbia - Dada Vujasinović, Slavko Ćuruvija and Milan Pantić.