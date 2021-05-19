Society A plane with 440.000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines landed on "Nikola Tesla" Airport A plane with 440.000 doses of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine Sinopharm landed at Belgrade's "Nikola Tesla" airport. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 19, 2021 | 09:06 Tweet Share Foto: depositphotos, samwordley@gmail.com

The new contingent of vaccines was welcomed by the Minister of Defense, Nebojsa Stefanovic, who especially thanked for the 200.000 doses donated by the Chinese army.



He said that the vaccines that arrive as a donation from the Chinese army will significantly help protect against the pandemic, and called on all members of the Ministry of Defense and their families to be vaccinated and thus show responsibility.



Stefanović stated that all military doctors were vaccinated and that 95% of the employees at the Military Medical Academy were vaccinated, which is proof that experts have trust in immunization against COVID-19.



He mentioned that vaccination is the only way out of this crisis, and especially emphasized that the army, as one of the pillars of Serbia's security, should be protected. Chinese Ambassador Chen Bo, who attended the event, expressed satisfaction with the new contingent of Sinopharm vaccines for Serbia, and especially pointed out the donation of the Chinese army, which is proof of steel friendship and cooperation between the two armies in the fight against the pandemic.



She emphasized that mass vaccination is very important and that she admires the achieved results of Serbia in that field, and she firmly believes that this donation will certainly give a further contribution to that process.