Society B92.net got the confirmation: Decision on classes next week made The youngest elementary school pupils, grades I to IV will go to school next week, it was confirmed for B92.net. Source: B92 Friday, March 19, 2021 | 21:02

The decision was made at the meeting of the medical part of the Crisis Staff and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

The medical part of the Crisis Staff, after hearing the arguments of the "political part" of the team, revised its former position. The request that the measures do not apply to the youngest pupils was submitted by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and the Minister of Education Branko Ruzic. The measures of the Crisis Staff for primary school students V – VIII grade remain in force - they will attend their classes online.



Member of the Crisis Staff, epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorovic, said earlier today that schools will most likely remain open for the lower grades of primary schools.



According to him, the upper grades of primary school and high school students will continue to attend their online classes online next week as well. He told Tanjug that he would appeal to all employers to, if possible, allow employees to work from home, so that at least one of the parents could stay home with children.



"We will also invite the children to stay at home with their parents, if possible. We have to leave the schools for lower grades open, there is no discussion on that. The others will continue with online school next week," said Tiodorovic.



In addition to this, the medical part of the Crisis Staff met today with the Government representatives, to discuss details about the further strategy for schools.



Mr. Tiodorovic stated that local crisis headquarters have the opportunity to propose that all schools switch to online learning in areas where the number of infected is growing exponentially. This is applicable to certain local governments, not on the national level.



"We have to be realistic to ensure that parents can work," said Tiodorovic reminding of the legal provision that children under the age of 12 may not stay at home alone.



He believes that the exponential growth in the number of infected should drop in few days, and that next week, around Tuesday or Wednesday, the curve should slowly flatten off.

Confirmed by the Ministry of Education

Elementary school pupils. Grades I to IV, as of Monday, March 22, will attend school, in the same manner as they have so far - in regular classes, the Ministry of Education announced.



Primary school pupils, grades V-VIII, as well as all high school students, will continue attending their classes online.



The decision to continue with the current program for younger elementary school pupils to attend classes regularly was made at the meeting between Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and the medical part of the Crisis Staff.



"In some individual cases different decisions can be made, based on the decision of the local crisis headquarters and with the consent of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development through school administrations."