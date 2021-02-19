Society Enthroned Patriarch; "I have nothing to boast about but my weaknesses" PHOTO / VIDEO The Holy Hierarch's Liturgy, at which the new Serbian patriarch Porfirije has been enthroned, is being held in Cathedral Church of St. Michael the Archangel. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 19, 2021 | 12:25 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

The new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church addressed the people gathered.



"I pray to God and I ask all of you to support me so that the great and responsible task that is placed before me, on my weak shoulders, I could present joyfully, as the 46th patriarch, and the 57th leader of our church, I be at least a humble representative," said the new patriarch.



“I have been appointed to preserve and renew the memory of the efforts, sacrifice and martyrdom of the Church of God suffered by my holy predecessors. This is known only to God and them, so God help us to follow in the footsteps of wisdom, to be like Patriarch Paul and Patriarch Irinej, honest, according to primeval experience, I emphasize that I have nothing to boast about, but my prayer. I am the heir of the great restorers of the Serbian Patriarchate, Makarije and Dimitrije. I am appointed to preserve and renew the memory of the sacrifice and martyrdom for the Church of God. I primarily want our holy Serbian Orthodox Church, wherever it is, to live life to the fullest and for every Christian to live in complete freedom", the patriarch said.

"Before the living God and the church and all of you, I sincerely confess that I have nothing to brag about but my weaknesses," the patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church said in his sermon.



He called on the people to follow in the footsteps of their great patriarchs in history, and to be wise and full of faith in God.



He also said that Kosovo is our covenant, our spiritual Jerusalem.