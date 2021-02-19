Society The fourth wave of infection is already here The third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic has not even subsided, and apparently, we will soon witness the fourth wave. Source: Blic Friday, February 19, 2021 | 09:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Nikola Anđić

As Blic writes, we are entering that fourth wave because of another wave that affected the whole of Serbia - the wave of irresponsibility that arrived at the worst moment.



According to the text, this is the moment when we are one of the most successful countries in terms of vaccination rate and when we have exceeded one million inhabitants who have been vaccinated, and at the same time we are recording crown parties with 1,000 people, filling cafes, clubs, restaurants, business offices, tourist center…



Along with the increase in the number of vaccinated persons, the number of those infected on a daily basis began to fall, but it was never even close to falling below 1,000 positive cases. The curve was flattened very high for weeks, at around 1,500 patients, only to start growing slowly last week, and then jump sharply from 1,800 to about 2,500 infected per day.



At a time when almost the whole of Western Europe is locked practically until spring due to a new strain of the virus, many in Serbia have abused much more relaxed measures in our country compared to most of the continent and started to celebrate the end of the pandemic when the time is not right.



The pictures and recordings from the corona parties of the previous weekend all over Serbia simply look amazing. The competent services alone drove about 2.000 people from clubs, restaurants, cafes, but the question is how many more undiscovered parties were there in the previous days?



In addition, there is certainly a certain number of vaccinated people who relaxed after the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, so they no longer wear masks, do not adhere to physical distance, or in a word, do not respect epidemiological measures. This is how they behave, despite the warnings of all epidemiologists that the full effect of the vaccine is reached only after the second dose.



The next problem is ski resorts. "There is general disrespect for the measures. Whole families are infected, usually someone younger brings the virus, so everyone in the house becomes infected. The cafes in the mountains are crowded, no one wears masks. The queues for gondolas are huge, people are without any protection", Dr Branislav Tiodorović pointed out.

His claims are confirmed by the medical coordinator for the Belgrade Arena, Prof. Dr Predrag Bogdanović, who said that whole families are being treated in that temporary COVID hospital.



COVID-19 also entered schools more significantly, so almost all students in Vranje returned to online classes. And in general, it is noticeable that there is a growing number of coronavirus patients in schools. Epidemiologist Predrag Kon also pointed out the danger of the fourth wave. As he said, if there is an increase in the number of infected, we might experience the fourth wave or another peak of the existing, third wave. The director of the COVID hospital in Batajnica, Tatjana Adzic Vukicevic, is also afraid of a new epidemic wave. She pointed out that she is afraid of what could happen to us in 10, 12 days.



"Several times a day, I receive reports from my colleagues about the number of vacancies and I am really afraid of what this will bring us in the next 10-12 days when all people return from vacation," Dr Adzic Vukicevic said, adding that hospital capacities are getting filled.