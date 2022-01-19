Society More than 17.000 newly infected, 28 people died In the last 24 hours, 17.318 newly infected with coronavirus were registered, and 28 people died. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 15:25 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/ Dragan Kujundžić

There are 112 patients on respirators.

"70 percent of the population will be infected"

Ilustracija, foto: EPA/Marko Djokovic

Just to reiterate, Primarius Dr Radmilo Petrovic, an epidemiologist, says that by the end of March, 70 percent of the population will be infected with the omicron strain, which has the most mutations so far and breaks through both post-vaccination and naturally acquired immunity.



The number of people actually infected with the coronavirus is certainly three, and maybe four times higher than the one officially recorded on the basis of laboratory analyzes. This means that in Serbia, in the last seven days, since we have a five-digit number of confirmed infections on a daily basis, between 250.000 and 300.000 people have been infected, and the vast majority are "not visible in the records system", Dr Petrovic pointed out.

"It's not the end"

EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned world leaders that the coronavirus pandemic "is not even close to ending".



He reminded that some European countries register a record number of new cases due to omicron strains.



Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva that the omicron strain caused 18 million new infections worldwide last week, the BBC reports.