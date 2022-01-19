Society Ruzic announced: At 2:30 p.m. Minister of Education, Branko Ružić, stated that School Team will make a decision today on whether the students will start second semester and in what way. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 10:00 Tweet Share Tanjug/Miloš Milivojević

"The meeting is scheduled at 2.30 pm, and then we will look at all the numbers and compare them with the numbers of the Institute Batut, which is part of that team," Ruzic said for TV Happy.



He noted that the risk of coronavirus merging with seasonal flu must be avoided.



"I am not hundred percent sure which model will go to school, but the most efficient thing for children and teachers would be to attend classes regularly, and preschool institutions will certainly go," said the minister.



He said that teachers are ready for online teaching because even before the outbreak of the epidemic, they were working on educating teachers for such teaching method.



"There were minor problems in the beginning, which is logical, but we adjusted quickly. It is not easy for teachers or children, but that is how it is," Ruzic said.



Asked whether excursions could be organized, the minister said that every school must seek permission from the relevant ministry.



"Excursions cannot be organized at one's own risk. If that place in Serbia is in the green zone, as is the school, then permission is required from the ministry," Ruzic explained.