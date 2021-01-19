Society 1.688 newly infected, 20 people died According to the latest information, another 1.688 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 19, 2021 | 14:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

20 people died, it is stated on the Covid19.rs website.



The total number of registered cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in our country is 375.799, while 3.791 died. The mortality rate is 1.01%



So far, a total of 2.496.125 citizens have been tested, of which 10.534 in the last 24 hours, out of which 1.688 are positive.



5.089 patients were hospitalized, and 171 were on respirators.



We remind you that the Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus is holding a session today. First of all, the assessment of the current epidemiological situation is on the table, on the basis of which it will make further decisions.



The Crisis Staff will discuss the tests for entering Serbia, as well as the possible shift of the working hours of catering facilities and grocery stores.