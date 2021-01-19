Society Brnabić: We must provide support to women who suffer violence Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, appealed to everyone to provide support to all women who suffer from any kind of violence. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 19, 2021 | 13:58 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC

"Once again, I appeal to everyone to give space to the rule of law, for the courts to have their say," Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told TV Prva.



"We must provide support to girls, but also to all women who suffer from any kind of violence," said Brnabić, commenting on the case of actress Milena Radulović and other girls who reported professor of acting Miroslav Mika Aleksić for sexual abuse.



She appealed to the media and everyone in society not to joke about such things.



To reiterate, Miroslav Mika Aleksić (68), the owner of the famous acting school, was arrested on Sunday due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed the criminal acts of rape and illegal sexual acts, and actress Milena Radulović was the first to publicly accuse Aleksić.



After the hearing in the prosecutor's office, he was ordered 30 days detention.