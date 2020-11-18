Society That's it: Serbia's health care system is on the verge of collapse Epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Predrag Kon, stated today that the health system of Serbia is on the verge of collapse Source: RTS, Tanjug Wednesday, November 18, 2020 | 11:51 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

He appealed to all citizens, especially young people, to respect the measures for suppressing the spread of the coronavirus.



Asked for RTS about the possible introduction of new measures, Kon said that the existing ones, if they are implemented, will give results.



"Talking about what else could yield in results, there is hardly anything more. Gatherings are allowed for up to five people, which means that absolutely every gathering is forbidden," says Kon, who believes that curfew is not necessary.



"What do we need curfew for? The whole of Belgrade is empty," Kon pointed out.



He stated that he is sure that the new anti-epidemic measures will have an effect. "The only question is how much it will be seen in the numbers, because the virus has already penetrated the families. That is the essence," Kon said.



He pointed out that young people have relatively mild symptoms and that the presence of the virus is only recognized when the elderly start to get sick.



"What is very important at this moment is to understand as soon as possible when there is a problem in the family and to go through examination as soon as possible," Kon pointed out.