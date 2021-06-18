Society 162 people infected with COVID-19 According to the latest data, 162 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, June 18, 2021 | 15:25 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos / lightsource

5 people died.



There are 19 people on the respirators.



In the last 24 hours, a total of 9.941 people were tested for the coronavirus.



Foreign citizens who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on March 27 and 28 at the Belgrade Fair and Belexpo Center will be revaccinated at the Belgrade Fair for the weekend.



Let us remind you, the situation with the coronavirus in Serbia is more and more favorable, and over 5.000.000 doses of vaccines have been administered.