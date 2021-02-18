Society In Serbia, more than 2.500 newly infected, 15 people died According to the latest information, 2.561 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, while 15 people died. Source: B92, Blic Thursday, February 18, 2021 | 15:15 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/ Paolo Salmoirago

In the last 24 hours, 13.416 people were tested.



There are 148 patients on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 429.048 people have fallen ill with COVID-19 in Serbia, and 4.292 people have died.



A total of 2.810.689 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia by 3 p.m.

An order was given for the two largest COVID hospitals to be on standby

Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

State Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Mirsad Djerlek, says that he is worried about the current epidemiological situation in Serbia.



Citizens have relaxed too much, especially because of the mass vaccination that is underway. However, they forget that in addition to the vaccine, they wait about 40 days for immunity, and that the first dose does not mean that you are protected, says the Secretary of State.



According to him, he is especially worried when looking at pictures and recordings from the corona party and from the winter resorts. All this, he says, will result in new infections in a few days.



"Citizens have relaxed too much, thinking that vaccination will solve everything on its own. Coronavirus will not be afraid and run away, nor will the vaccine solve it, but we must solve it ourselves by being collectively responsible. Vaccination is just a powerful means by which we will reach collective immunity, but only the first dose does not mean that we can relax", says Dr Djerlek.



He adds that a growing number of patients is expected, so an order was issued to increase the capacities in the COVID hospitals in Batajnica and Krusevac.