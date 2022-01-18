Society Exclusively for TV Prva, the Prime Minister revealed: Disastrous numbers today VIDEO Serbian Prime Minister stated for TV Prva that today the number of newly infected will be the highest ever recorded in Serbia since the outburst of the pandemic Source: B92 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 12:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/Dragan Kujundžić

"Judging by the data from this morning at eight o'clock, the number will be catastrophic," she told TV Prva, adding that all records so far will be broken.



When asked how the Crisis Staff did not bring new measures then, Brnabic pointed out that Serbia has epidemiological measures in force: masks that are obligatory indoors, including outdoors when keeping distance is not possible, then a COVID pass that is valid from 8 p.m. She also added that COVID passes are being used more and more, as was the case on the occasion when Novi Sad was declared the capital of culture.



"We have all the vaccines, we have necessary medicines. We can help others, and we help the region, some EU members, the countries of Africa and Asia. We have everything, and we are among the first to get it. We have provided everything we could to the citizens of Serbia", she concluded.

What about schools?

Speaking about schools, Brnabić pointed out that the Ministry of Education is going to hold a session today with the Crisis Staff for Schools, pointing out that a recommendation should be made after that meeting.



As she stated, it is expected that lower grades (from the first to the fourth grades) will attend classes regularly, while combined classes will be organized in high schools. However, she pointed out that a recommendation is awaited, while decision will be made later.