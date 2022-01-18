Society "The Djokovic case - bizarre. I will say the same for CNN" VIDEO Commenting on the case of Novak Djokovic, world's number one news item for days due to visa revocation, Prime Minister says that it is a sad and bizarre case. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 09:43 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Speaking on TV Prva, the Prime Minister of Serbia was asked whether the Australian government asked for any guarantees regarding Djokovic, and said that no guarantees were requested. "It was mine to call them, we had direct communication, we did everything we could for Novak and to protect him in those circumstances," Brnabic pointed out.



She added that today she has a scheduled interview for CNN and that in that interview she will talk about what happened to the best tennis player in the world. "I think I will say the same to them. The circumstances are more than bizarre. He was invited, he was granted a visa, a medical exemption. You fly halfway around the world and they tell you you don't have a visa. I have to try to see what it's all about," she said.



Asked how the Australian authorities justified their decision to cancel his visa and deport him from the country after 11 days of stretching, the Prime Minister pointed out that they justified it by saying that they have the most restrictive measures. "Practically, they wanted people to come to them completely vaccinated. But they had to say that. All this showed in the ugliest way that there is no rule of law that they respect," she pointed out.



She also said that she was not contacted by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, but that communication with him went through our embassy in Australia, adding that President of Serbia was in daily communication with Djokovic and his family.



"We had all the information, but this is a sad event altogether," she concluded.