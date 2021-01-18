Society 1.578 newly infected, 21 people died In the previous 24 hours, another 1.578 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, January 18, 2021 | 15:03 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

21 people died, according to the data from the Covid.rs website.



So far, a total of 374.111 cases of infection have been registered in Serbia, while 3.771 patients have died.



The mortality rate is 1.01 percent.



In the last 24 hours, 9.040 people were tested, and a total of 2.485.591 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



There are 5.214 patients on hospital treatment, and 182 patients on a respirator.

There's still a danger of infection spread

Regarding the speculations that the Crisis Staff could make a decision on relaxing the measures, immunologist and member of this body, Srdja Janković, points out that there is still a chance that the epidemic will quickly spread.



Srdja Jankovic says that it is necessary to follow the situation to the end.



As he said, there is always speculation before the session of the Crisis Staff whether some measure will be changed, but it is difficult to talk about that before analyzing the situation.



Therefore, he calls for the atmosphere of pressure that the crisis staff must take certain measures be abandoned.