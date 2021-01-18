Society Serbia facing temperature shock; From -1 to +15 in just a few days The week ahead of us started with a "thick" minus, and the situation could change drastically from Wednesday. Source: B92 Monday, January 18, 2021 | 12:47 Tweet Share EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

According to the announcements of the Republic Hydro-meteorological Institute (RHMZ), temperatures below zero will remain for at least another two to three days.



"For the weekend and the beginning of next week, very cold weather with moderate and strong morning frosts and daily temperature below 0 degrees. From Tuesday, the temperature will rise," it is stated on the RHMZ website.



From Monday to Thursday it will be variably cloudy, on Tuesday in some places short-term light snow, and from Wednesday to the end of the period in the mountainous areas and the Košava area, moderate and strong, occasionally stormy south and southeast wind will blow.



What should be especially emphasized will be that the temperatures will reach an incredible +15 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.