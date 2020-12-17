Society Loncar: We are ready to produce vaccines with Russia Serbia is ready to cooperate with Russia in combating coronavirus in the sphere of joint production of the vaccine, Minister of Health, Zlatibor Loncar, stated. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 17, 2020 | 08:24 Tweet Share Phil Walter/Staff/Getty images

He told Russia-24 TV: "I would like to say that we are open for cooperation with Russia. We would like our two countries to work together on the production of vaccines, but also on the joint fight against coronavirus and other diseases," Loncar said, as reported by TASS.



Loncar thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for providing Serbia with the Sputnik V vaccine for research.



"No other country has done that, only Russia. We have a laboratory in which the quality of the Russian vaccine is currently being analyzed," Loncar added.