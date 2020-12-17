Society Media: Citizens of Serbia, your life will return to normal in the middle of 2022 Next year certainly won't be without measures, and the whole of 2021 will be spent in immunization process, Dr Mirsad Djerlek said Source: Kurir Thursday, December 17, 2020 | 08:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Christian Bruna

According to him, the plan is for two to four million people in Serbia to receive the vaccine.



That means, according to Kurir, for which Dr Djerlek gave an interview, that in the best case scenario, in the middle of 2022, we will return to normal life, without masks and keeping distance.



In other words, the citizens of Serbia will have to put up with the epidemic life style for at least another year and a half, until they achieve collective immunity through vaccination.