Society 0

Media: Citizens of Serbia, your life will return to normal in the middle of 2022

Next year certainly won't be without measures, and the whole of 2021 will be spent in immunization process, Dr Mirsad Djerlek said

Source: Kurir
Share
EPA-EFE Christian Bruna
EPA-EFE Christian Bruna

According to him, the plan is for two to four million people in Serbia to receive the vaccine.

That means, according to Kurir, for which Dr Djerlek gave an interview, that in the best case scenario, in the middle of 2022, we will return to normal life, without masks and keeping distance.

In other words, the citizens of Serbia will have to put up with the epidemic life style for at least another year and a half, until they achieve collective immunity through vaccination.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Today 5.353, 49 died

According to the latest data, 18.484 people were tested in Serbia in the last 24 hours, of which 5.353 had a positive result. 49 people died.

Society Wednesday, December 16, 2020 15:15 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Getty Images/ Sascha Schuermann

Crisis Staff session scheduled

A new session of the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus, at which new measures are expected to be adopted, will be held on Friday at 8 am, "Blic" reports.

Society Wednesday, December 16, 2020 14:33 Comments: 0
TANJUG/ VLADA RS/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC

Bujosevic again?

The third competition in a row for the director of RTS received 15 applications, including the application of public service acting director, Dragan Bujošević.

Society Tuesday, December 15, 2020 09:47 Comments: 0
page 1 of 38 go to page