The worst day for Serbia: Almost 5.000 newly infected, 24 died

According to the latest daily bulletin, 4.994 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia.

FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC
24 patients died.

17.645 people were tested.

There are currently 179 patients on respirators.

Since the first case in Serbia, which was registered on March 6, a total of 92.375 cases have been registered, and 1.054 people have died as a result of coronavirus in Serbia.

The Belgrade Ambulance teams had twice the workload last night due to the increased number of people infected with the coronavirus.

Crisis Staff member and epidemiologist Predrag Kon says that the curve was expected to be flattened at least in Belgrade this week, but that he cannot claim that now. Belgrade is absolutely the largest center and it has been like that from the beginning, he said, but he also mentioned that it is also realistic that there has been an overflow towards other cities.

