General health condition of His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Irinej is stable

The health condition of Patriarch Irinej is stable, the Serbian Orthodox Church announced.

Source: Tanjug
FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC
FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC

The relevant team of medical experts examined His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Irinej, analysed the pertinent medical documents and concluded that in comparison with the previous day and worsening of chronic cardiac insufficiency, present day showed signs of improvement of Patriarch’s health condition, it is said in a statement of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Irinej (90) has been hospitalised in “Karaburma” Military Medical Centre due to the confirmed infection caused by SARS CoV2.

He is taken care of by a team of medical experts led by the commander of the hospital, Colonel Ivo Udovičić, Assistant Professor and Hospital Commander in Chief.

