Society New update for schools has arrived: Teaching model is changing starting from Monday Based on the decision of the Team for monitoring work of schools, from Monday, the seventh and eighth grades in nine municipalities will go to the second model. Source: B92 Friday, September 17, 2021 | 10:55 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Budimir Jevtic

In today's announcement, which the Ministry of Education sent to the media, the second model, that is, combined teaching from Monday, September 20, will attend the seventh and eighth grades of primary schools in nine local self-governments.



These are: Arilje, Bogatić, Valjevo, Lajkovac, Ivanjica, Knjaževac, Koceljevo, Kragujevac and Topola.



This model, let us remind you, implies that the educational process is organized by combining direct teaching and distance learning, and the classes are divided into groups, which was applied last school year.



When it comes to high schools, as of Monday, schools in as many as 45 local governments will switch to the "yellow traffic light". These are: Belgrade, Bor, Petrovac na Mlavi, Zajecar, Kosjeric, Prijepolje, Cajetina, Bojnik, Vlasotince, Leskovac, Vrsac, Valjevo, Krupanj, Sabac, Gornji Milanovac, Lucani, Cacak, Aleksinac, Nis, Sokobanja, Babusnica, Velika Plana , Smederevo, Smederevska Palanka, Svilajnac, Ćuprija, Vranje, Trgovište, Aleksandrovac, Trstenik, Kraljevo, Novi Pazar, Tutin, Kikinda, Ruma, Prokuplje.



The third model of teaching, i.e. online teaching, will be applied in high schools on the territory of eight local governments: Bajina Basta, Uzice, Lebane, Lajkovac, Ljig, Ivanjica, Bela Palanka, Sremska Mitrovica.



The third model of organization of educational work will continue to be applied in primary and secondary schools on the territory of AP Kosovo and Metohija, the competent ministry announced and added that the first model of organization of educational work is applied in all other primary and secondary schools in Serbia, which implies direct teaching in schools.