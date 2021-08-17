Society Growing number of newly infected According to the latest review, 1.484 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, while three people died. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | 15:55 Tweet Share Novi Zeland; Foto: Tanjug/Jason Oxenham/New Zealand Herald via AP

There are 26 patients on respirators, and 879 people were hospitalized.



As it is stated, the analysis of 13.695 samples was done.



During the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, 7.177 people died from the consequences of COVID-19, and the mortality rate was 0.98.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 4.845.253 samples have been tested, and the virus has been confirmed in 734.816.

Crisis Staff session to be scheduled soon

The medical part of the Crisis Staff requested consultations and a session, and it should be held soon, and questions are expected regarding the introduction of new measures and the manner of holding the new school year, epidemiologist Predrag Kon said today.



Kon emphasized that the main topic at the session will be the growth of numbers and what measures can be taken to prevent further growth in the number of newly infected. He says that now the vaccinated also get infected, because there is a breakthrough of immunity, which additionally complicates the fight against the coronavirus.



"We have to understand that we have to regain the seriousness to the level we had, because the number of patients is growing again. The numbers themselves will make people smarter, unfortunately. I say unfortunately, because if we had come to our senses earlier, we would have prevented this growth. We asked for consultations and a session, I think it will be soon scheduled", the epidemiologist points out.



Asked whether more rigorous measures are expected, Kon said that the biggest problem is celebrations and places where it is not possible to ensure the presence of only those citizens who are protected, i.e. vaccinated.



"I don't want to prejudge anything, of course I have my position, but the most important thing is to reduce contacts, especially with those who are not protected. We see that even vaccinated people get sick, which means that there is a breakthrough of immunity and therefore we cannot act as if there is no risk at all. When everyone who is vaccinated gathers, the risk is even 10 times lower than when those who are not vaccinated gather together," he explains.

The third dose started

The supplementary, third (booster) dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 will start to be given today in Serbia, and citizens will be invited by SMS and e-mail with a link that will take them to the eGovernment portal, where they will receive more detailed information, it has been stated from the Government of Serbia.