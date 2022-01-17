Society The government adopted a decision on the coronavirus - it came into force Today, Government of Serbia formally adopted the decision of the Crisis Staff on shortening the quarantine for infected persons. Source: B92 Monday, January 17, 2022 | 21:42 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / MARKO DJOKOVIC

According to the adopted decree, persons infected with coronavirus, who do not have symptoms or the severity of the disease does not require treatment in hospital conditions, will stay in home isolation for 7 days.



As it is further explained, after that period, such persons appear for an examination by a doctor at the health center or kovid clinic, and the isolation is terminated without new testing.



If a person infected with coronavirus has a more severe form, he will be in isolation for 14 days, and the state of immunodeficiency is determined by the primary care physician.

Rule for employees in health and social care institutions

As a rule, they are tested for PCR after home isolation for seven days and return to work if the PCR test taken on the seventh day of home isolation is negative.



In case of a positive PCR test result, they remain in isolation until the tenth day when the isolation is terminated without testing. Control of compliance with the measure of home isolation from para. 4, 5 and 6 of this Article shall be performed by the state administration body in charge of internal affairs, on the basis of data submitted by the institution that performed the testing. Serbian government has voted to reduce the cost of testing.



Thus, the price of the PCR test was reduced from 9.000 to 6.000 dinars, and the price of the antigen test from 3.500 to 1.800 dinars.

Quarantine shortened to 5 days for contacts

Tonight, the regional institutes for public health received a notification that the quarantine will be reduced from 10 days to five, Belgrade media report.



As "Novosti" unofficially found out in the Public Health Institute of Belgrade, even if the PCR test is negative, after being in touch with an infected person, the quarantine must last for five days.



As a reminder, those who were vaccinated with the second and third dose, 210 days from the last dose, as well as those who have proof of recovering from COVID issued before at least 14, and not older than 210 days, are exempt from quarantine.



When it comes to isolation, to which patients are subject, there are no official instructions yet.