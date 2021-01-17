Society More than 1.300 infected, 20 people died According to the latest information, there are 1.317 newly infected in Serbia, and 20 people have died. Source: B92 Sunday, January 17, 2021 | 15:07 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

In the last 24 hours, 7.730 people were tested.



There are 5.304 patients on hospital treatment, and 199 of them on respirators.



In Serbia, a total of 2.476.551 people have been tested for the coronavirus since the outbreak pof the pandemic, while 372.533 cases of infection have been confirmed.



A total of 3.750 people died. The mortality rate is 1.01 percent. A new session of the Crisis Staff will be held on Tuesday, January 19, and new measures will be considered then.



22.000 people have been tested in Serbia so far, and about 280.000 citizens have applied for vaccination through the e-Uprava platform, which is more than expected, Mirsad Djerlek said.



He stated that another 250.000 doses of the Russian "Sputnik" vaccine are expected during the next week, and that about 20.000 doses of the "Pfizer" vaccine will arrive tomorrow.



Djerlek pointed out that 300 vaccination check points will be opened, and that the plan is to vaccinate 50 to 100 people per hour.