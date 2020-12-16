Society Today 5.353, 49 died According to the latest data, 18.484 people were tested in Serbia in the last 24 hours, of which 5.353 had a positive result. 49 people died. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 15:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/ Sascha Schuermann

There are 333 patients on respirators.



Although the numbers of newly infected in the previous days are falling, the number that is published every day is still large, exceeding 5.000. The biggest concern is the occupancy of hospital capacities, but also the upcoming holidays, when the coronavirus could additionally spread throughout Serbia.



A new session of the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus, at which new measures are expected to be adopted, will be held on Friday at 8 am.