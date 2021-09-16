Society Over 7.600 newly infected According to the latest data, 7.602 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. 31 people died. Source: B92 Thursday, September 16, 2021 | 16:40 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Kyle Green,File

26.183 samples were tested.



There are 156 patients with coronavirus on the respirator, and a total of 3.901 patients in hospitals throughout Serbia.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 846.114 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, and 5.342.565 people have been tested. So far, 7.664 people have died as a result of this infection.



The mortality rate is 0.90.

"The most efficient and fairest solution"

Screenshot TV Prva

Immunologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Srdja Jankovic, told RTS that COVID passes are the most efficient and fairest solution.



That measure would refer to cafes, restaurants, night clubs, but the final decision has not been made yet.



Jankovic also said that the fact that there are fewer hospitalized than before, even though there are many newly infected, is the effect of the vaccine.