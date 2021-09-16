Society Kon: Either that, or lockdown Epidemiologist Predrag Kon announced that a session of the Crisis Staff, of which he is a member, will be held in the coming days. Source: B92 Thursday, September 16, 2021 | 08:49 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

He added that the alternative to COVID passes is lockdown.



"As for COVID passes, it was a little late. We discussed it very seriously back in May, at the city level. It was said that the introduction was unconstitutional and it was stopped being talked about," Kon told TV Prva.



He added that COVID passes can refer to activities that are not essential for human life, and those are parties, celebrations. "Gone are the days when COVID passes would give the maximum effect. The alternative to passes is lockdown, there is no other option. Curfew is not an option. Or we should do nothing, but that should be openly announced," Kon added.



He says that an increase in the number of patients was expected. "It's just that we expected it to happen a little later. We also expected the strength and potential of the virus to weaken, and then it happened that before the start of the school year, after returning from vacation, there was an increase. It's shocking when you see growing number of new patients, that people choose to believe the fabrications that have been buried for decades when it comes to vaccines", said Kon. He says that the attitude 'nothing can harm us' prevails. "Here we follow the principle - no one can beat us, we are stronger than fate".



Organize a party in a situation like this? Well, what is it but what I just said - "no one can harm us"? I don't understand that kind of suicidal fight against the virus. If you gather 200-300 people in one place for the celebration, the risk of infection, clearly, exists. But, if that is already the case, people, get vaccinated, then go to the celebration", the epidemiologist said.