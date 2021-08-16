Society The coronavirus does not calm down: Almost 1.300 newly infected In the last 24 hours, 1.288 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, out of 11.761 tested samples. Source: B92 Monday, August 16, 2021 | 16:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Seven more people died as a result of COVID-19 infection.



There are 26 patients with coronavirus on respirators, while 868 people are in hospital.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 4.831.558 samples have been tested, and the virus has been confirmed in 733.332.



During the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, 7.174 people died from the consequences of COVID-19 infection, while the mortality rate is 0.98.