Society Starting on Tuesday: Who and in what way is entitled to the third dose of the vaccine Vaccination of citizens with the third dose against coronavirus starts on Tuesday, and the procedure for the process of additional immunization will be revealed Monday, August 16, 2021 | 13:51

Namely, starting from Tuesday, citizens will receive an SMS and an e-mail message with instructions.



"All vaccinated citizens will be able to receive the third (booster) dose after 180 days of receiving the second dose, and citizens will be called by SMS and e-mail with a link that will take them to the eGovernment Portal, where they will receive more detailed information. Whether they belong to the categories of the population recommended for receiving the third dose of the vaccine, regardless of whether they belong to the groups recommended for the third dose, anyone can receive a supplemental dose if they wish, six months after the second dose, after receiving a call from the eGovernment portal. Citizens should not apply for the third dose on their own initiative, before being contacted by the eGovernment", the statement said.



All citizens are left with the possibility to choose the vaccine, starting from the fact that it is safe and possible to receive an additional dose different from those with which they have been vaccinated and revaccinated. The citizens will inform the doctor about the final choice of the vaccine, during the examination and consultation at the vaccination point. There are currently four types of vaccines in Serbia, and there are enough of them at all points in the country - the Chinese vaccine (Sinopharm), the Russian vaccine (Sputnik V) and the vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca.



As stated in the statement, supplemental i.e. the third (buster) dose of the vaccine is especially recommended for the following categories of the population: * persons with impaired immunity - immunodeficiencies and immunosuppressive conditions, recipients of bone marrow and solid organ transplants, persons on hemodialysis and persons living with primary or secondary immunosuppressed patients, * persons over 70 years of age, * persons over 60 who permanently reside in old people's homes and other social protection institutions, * employees in health care and social welfare institutions,



* passengers in international traffic - citizens of Serbia who often travel abroad, either for work or for private reasons.



After receiving a call from the eGovernment, citizens will be able to be vaccinated in all health centers throughout the Republic of Serbia, while in Belgrade, in addition to health centers for the third dose, a point will be opened in Hall 11 of the Belgrade Fair, and a list of immunization points will be available on the Portal eGovernment.



"The Government of the Republic of Serbia once again appeals to all citizens to protect their lives and health, as well as the lives and health of all people in their environment and get vaccinated. After more than six months have passed since the start of mass vaccination in Serbia, the vast majority of the hospitalized patients are those who have not been immunized. We hope that facts like these, as well as the fact that enough time has passed and that all vaccinated citizens have passed without major problems and reactions after the vaccine and revaccination, will encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. Vaccination is still the only way to finally defeat the contagious disease today, long after the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic", the statement concluded.