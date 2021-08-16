LIVE Coronavirus erupted among students; New measures introduced;
Immunologist Milanko Sekler says that this is the moment when expert bodies should respond to the doubts of those who should receive the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
At the moment, 65 students who are positive for coronavirus are registered in the Belgrade Student Polyclinic, which is a multiple increase compared to the data from June, when there were only nine positive ones, Dr Milena Tomašević said.