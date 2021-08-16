Society LIVE Coronavirus erupted among students; New measures introduced; Immunologist Milanko Sekler says this is the moment when expert bodies should respond to the doubts of those who should receive the 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine Source: B92 Monday, August 16, 2021 | 10:15 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Immunologist Milanko Sekler says that this is the moment when expert bodies should respond to the doubts of those who should receive the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



At the moment, 65 students who are positive for coronavirus are registered in the Belgrade Student Polyclinic, which is a multiple increase compared to the data from June, when there were only nine positive ones, Dr Milena Tomašević said.