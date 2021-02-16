Society "I am afraid of a growing number of patients in the coming days" I am very afraid of what awaits us in the next 10 to 12 days, when everyone returns from vacation, we will be hit by a large increase in the number of patients. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 16, 2021 | 11:00 Tweet Share EPA/Sanjay Baid

This was stated by Tatjana Adžić Vukičević, director of the COVID Hospital in Batajnica, the largest institution of that type in the region.



She stated for RTS that the COVID hospital in Batajnica is "practically ready" to open another part of the building at any moment, which has not been in function so far.



"The number as of this morning is: 410 patients, 62 of them in intensive care units, 32 were intubated. Every day there are between 30 and 50 hospital admissions and approximately the same number of discharges," said Adzic Vukicevic.



She points out that coronavirus "does not choose" and that, when COVID hospital was opened in early December, there were two thirds of men among the patients, and now it's fifty-fifty.



"Clinical pictures are getting harder and harder, it might be due to higher virus transmission...", she said, adding that 2.800 people have been hospitalized since December 4.



She says that over 8.000 scanners, over 35.000 laboratory analyzes, 10.000 lung scanners, over 500 hemodialysis were performed.



She announced the opening of an angiography hall for tomorrow.



"All patients with acute coronary syndrome, i.e. heart attack, of which there have been about 15 since the beginning of the institution's work, will be able to receive direct help. It will be possible to make "stents" in our hospital in Batajnica, to which other COVID-patients with the same diagnosis will be directed", Adžić Vukičević concluded.