Society Today 5.884 newly infected, 53 died According to the latest data, 18.989 samples were tested, of which 5.884 were positive for coronavirus. 53 people died. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 15, 2020 | 15:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/Zoran Žestić

There are 312 patients on respirators.



All the decisions of the Crisis Staff are known - a negative PCR test is mandatory for foreign citizens entering Serbia, and isolation for our citizens.



All other measures remain in force until December 18.



After that, a new review will be performed. Although the number of newly infected is slowly decreasing, it is still very high, and the number of seriously ill people is also worrying. The fact that the new COVID hospital in Batajnica is already full is not encouraging either.