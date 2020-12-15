Society Vučić reveales when vaccination starts and what vaccines will be at our disposal The first quantities of the vaccine will arrive by the end of the year, President Vucic announced. We will have two, and possibly three vaccines, he added. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, December 15, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share Foto: Getty Images, David Greedy / Stringer

When the vaccination will start, whether at the beginning of next year, depends on the experts and their assessments, Vučić said and added that it could happen in January.



"We will have two vaccines, and I hope three," said Vucic, adding that it would show that Serbia is among the countries that behaved best during the epidemic.



According to him, Pfizer vaccines have already been ordered, and Serbia will be among the few countries that will receive those vaccines by the end of the year. "We will see how it will work. We believe that a large part of those vaccines will arrive in January and February. There will be about 340.000 vaccines, that is for 170.000 people," Vucic said.



He said that the Russian vaccine is now being tested in Serbia, and now, as he says, we are waiting for the registration of the vaccine in China. Vučić said that there were talks with the company Moderna, which can deliver the vaccine only at the end of next year, and that they will also talk with the company Johnson and Johnson.



"We will try to offer people in Serbia all kinds of vaccines, so let them choose, which I think is fair. I think that every vaccine is good," Vucic said. Asked about the numbers of newly infected, that is, about the decline in the number of new patients, Vučić said that today at 10 o'clock the numbers are better than on Tuesday last week.



"Still, our hospitals are full. 9.400 people were hospitalized," Vucic pointed out.

New hospital in Krusevac on Friday or Saturday

Vučić also announced that the new COVID hospital in Kruševac could be opened on Friday or Saturday.



"I believe that we will see each other in Krusevac on Friday or Saturday, and that we will be able to help our people in the central and southern part of the country with additional capacities," Vucic said. He adds that, for example, Croatia has 2.800 people in hospitals, and it is three or four times smaller than our country. Vučić thanked the doctors for helping the people and pointed out that they are our heroes.



"The numbers are a bit better, but it is possible that PCR tests may be mandatory for entry. We will see. However, I do not think there will be a large inflow or outflow of people as every year. The pandemic has done its thing and many people have come to the country earlier, and many will stay in the countries where they are today," he said.



These people, he adds, see that Serbia is fighting much better than those who were lecturing us. "There are some broadcasters that constantly aired Benelux doctors, giving us lectures on how fantastic it is there, and those countries have higher death rate than Serbia. That is because the Serbs are being taught to think the worst of themselves", Vucic concluded.