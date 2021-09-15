Society Serbian Unity Day; Vučić: "We will never apologize for the Serbian tricolor again" Serbia and Republika Srpska celebrated today, September 15, the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and National Flag. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 | 23:00 Tweet Share TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ nr

This is the first celebration of that holiday, and on that occasion, numerous manifestations were held in Belgrade, while the central ceremony was held on Sava Square next to the monument to Stefan Nemanja.

Radojicic: We are much stronger through national symbols

We forgot to be proud of our flag and our anthem and to wear those symbols with dignity and pass them on to our children, and through them we are much stronger, said the mayor of Belgrade Zoran Radojicic tonight.



He told Tanjug that it is a great honor for him to be able to congratulate his fellow citizens on today's holiday, the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and the National Flag, and that he is proud, both because of the holiday itself and because Belgrade is always a place where everyone gathers in glory.



Radojicic said that this is a day of Serbian dignity and pride. The mayor expressed special satisfaction that he has the opportunity to host the mayor of Banja Luka, Draško Stanivuković, in Belgrade, and that, as he pointed out, "we can all together celebrate this extremely important day for us."



Radojicic called on everyone in Serbia and Republika Srpska to jointly defend their basic interests, as he said, in different ways in accordance with the room that politics leaves them in that sense, but he emphasized that the most important thing is national unity, which today's holiday symbolizes.

Vučić: "We will never apologize for the Serbian tricolor again"

"King Peter the First Karadjordjevic handed over 51 regimental flags to his army, none of those flags were handed over. That is a precedent in the history of modern warfare," Vucic said.



"Glory to our great Serbian heroes"



"This is a holiday of our identity. The date we have chosen is the date of the breakthrough of the Salonika front, the day on which both our pain and our glory lie," said Vucic.



"On September 15, the only plan was freedom. Even today, it is very important that, celebrating all the victims, we adopt our plan for the future, the one in which we will be proud of our flag," said Vucic.



"We want the right to a name, culture, language, religion and tradition. The right to remember, but also the right that many are trying to take away from us without success, and that is the right to decide for ourselves," he said.



"To be fully clear, we will certainly never forget this flag and we will wear it with pride," he said.



"The same must apply to all people in the Balkans - to be free. It is not a Serbian world that they accuse us of, it is a world of free people, it is a world of those with their own name. And to respond to those who attack us, the ones that do not find even the flag sacred... They say you invented a holiday, if that is so, we also invented Stefan Nemanja, because he didn't even have a street. Stefan Nemanja invented us", said Vučić. "In order not to accidentally offend someone, we kept silent."



Well, the day of the Albanian flag does not bother anyone, only our flag bothers everyone, they expect us to apologize. We will never apologize for the Serbian tricolor again", he said.



Then, President Vucic reiterated that „with all my strength and soul – I will lead Serbia to be even stronger.“

Dodik quoted Santic; "We don't like it when you call us Bosnians"

"Everywhere where there is a Serbian soul, there is homeland for me," Dodik began his address by quoting Santic.



„We are not Bosnians, we are Serbs, I am a Serb, Orthodox, I speak Serbian, I write in Cyrillic, my family saint is St. George, and nothing identifies me with the word Bosnian. Neither in the native nor the character sense, so I just ask you to say that we are Serbs because we are,“ Dodik told the crowd.



Dodik added the Serbs in Republika Srpska felt Serbia was their fatherland. „We have our republic, but our fatherland is Serbia, our country is not Bosnia-Herzegovina, it’s Serbia.“

Address of the patriarch

"Brothers and sisters, may we have a happy and blessed holiday of national unity, freedom and the flag. God created every man in his image and likeness, and God is the unity of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit...", the patriarch began.



"Every man is different, not opposed. A man can know himself only in relation to other people."



"The family is not given to be a goal in itself but to be a school of unity and love for another."



"It is good to hear what others think of us, but we must get to know ourselves. Others cannot tell us through their interpretations who we are," the patriarch said.



"You cannot be worldly without being your own. Only when you are one with your people, are you ready to know other peoples. You cannot respect others without respecting yourself. Others will not respect you if you do not respect yourself and your own", he said.



"The fact is that we are mature, that in Vojvodina every minority has its own national holiday, but when they celebrate in Vojvodina it is not just their holiday, but it is a holiday of all people living in Vojvodina. I pray, together with all of you, that we will never be turned by petty and selfish passions. That we will never be opposed to each other because of those petty passions and interests," the patriarch said.



"We should try to arrange ourselves and our home and try to be an example to others in our virtue," the patriarch concluded.

Djokovic supported marking of the national flag holiday

World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, supported the celebration of this holiday.



Namely, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles hung a picture of the Serbian flag on his Instagram story.



This is another proof of how proud Djokovic is that he comes from Serbia.