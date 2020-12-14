Society Patients with a more severe clinical picture; A new session of the Crisis Staff today A new session of the Crisis Staff will be held today, at which decisions should be made on the conditions for entering Serbia during the holiday period. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, December 14, 2020 | 09:44 Tweet Share Tanjug, Zoran Žestić

The session will be held at 3:30 p.m. A member of the Crisis Staff, epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović, said yesterday that measures would have to be introduced for Serbian citizens who come to the country from abroad, like those in force in those countries.



"Negative PCR test, not older than 48 hours, and those who do not have it, will have to be quarantined for 10 days," Tiodorović explained.



Epidemiologist Predrag Kon also points out that at the session of the Crisis Staff, it will certainly be decided on the extension of the measures that already exist and on the possible introduction of new ones.



"With the fact that it has been resolved whether there will be new measures at the borders - yes, now it is only a technical question how it will be implemented. So it has been decided," Kon said.



Tiodorović also stated that the medical profession expected that the situation would calm down, which did not happen, and that, although there may be stagnation, the assessment is not optimistic. In that sense, he stated that, if this continues, the Crisis Staff will have to think about introducing a state of emergency and curfew, adding that everything depends on our joint responsibility.



The previous session of the Crisis Staff was held on Friday and it analyzed the current epidemiological situation, the effects of existing measures, as well as measures that would relate to the upcoming holidays and the possible arrival of a large number of Serbian citizens in the country.