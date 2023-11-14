Society Students and colleagues demand a national pension for wounded teacher from "Ribnikar" A petition has been launched on the website peticije.online for the teacher wounded at "Vladislav Ribnikar" school in Belgrade to receive a national pension. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 14, 2023 | 08:45 Tweet Share Milos Tesic/ATAImages

A petition has been launched on the website peticije.online for the teacher wounded on May 3rd in the shooting at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" primary school in Belgrade to receive a national pension.



The petition was launched by colleagues of the wounded teacher, Tatjana Stevanović, as well as current and former students.



As stated, this initiative was launched as an expression of empathy, solidarity and support towards teacher Stevanović personally, "with a clear message about the importance and position of the teaching profession".



So far, 8,457 people have signed the petition.



Stevanović was seriously wounded on May 3 at her workplace, while she was teaching, when student K.K. shot and killed nine students and a school guard, and wounded five students.