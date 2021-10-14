Society More than 6.700 newly infected, 54 people died In the last 24 hours, 6.786 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Serbia. Source: B92 Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 17:05 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / MARKO DJOKOVIC

54 people died.



There are 286 patients on respirators across the country.



In the last 24 hours, 22.710 samples were tested.



Out of 6.786 new cases of coronavirus, as confirmed in the last 24 hours in Serbia, the most are in Belgrade, 1.723, while the three-digit number of newly infected is recorded in 10 cities.



374 new patients were registered in Nis, 279 in Novi Sad, 177 in Kragujevac, 141 in Smederevo, and 131 in Kraljevo. 118 new infections were discovered in Zrenjanin, 116 in Subotica, 115 in Pancevo, 112 in Leskovac, and 104 in Cacak. Krusevac followed with 94 new cases, Zajecar with 92 and Sremska Mitrovica with 86.



In other places, there were less than 80 positive ones.

"Doctors bear all the responsibility"

Husbands of pregnant women who died of coronavirus claim that some doctors advised them not to get vaccinated. The president of the Medical Chamber, Dr Milan Dinić, says for TV Prva that it should be determined whether that really happened.



"Doctors bear all the responsibility and that needs to be determined. I don't believe that doctors don't advise patients to take the vaccine. The profession is united on this issue. We are under so much pressure that it would be pure masochism if that were the case. If that case exists, medical commission would like to have evidence in order to launch an investigation", he said, noting that no such case has been reported so far.