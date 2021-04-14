Society So much for religious and ethnic tolerance in Kosovo Source: B92 Wednesday, April 14, 2021 | 21:17 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/TV Prva

The abbot of the monastery of Visoki Decani, Sava Janjic, posted photos of the church of St. John the Baptist in Samodreza village, showing the shrines turned into a garbage dump.

"Another Serbian Orthodox church in Kosovo from 1932, built on the historic site of a Serbian medieval church, was severely damaged by Kosovo-Albanian extremists during the 2004 riots," abbot Sava Janjic signed photos published on his Twitter account.



"Since then, the Kosovo authorities have never allowed it to be rebuilt," he said, pointing out that local Kosovo Albanians had turned the church in Samodreza into a landfill and a public latrine used by students from a local Albanian school.



"So much about religious and ethnic tolerance in Kosovo," said abbot Sava Janjic, emphasizing that international mediation in the reconstruction and protection of the church has not helped so far.



Sava Janjic also nudged of the ruined Orthodox monastery Dolac from the 14th century, which has been devastated to this day, as well as dozens of other SOC shrines in Kosovo, while local politicians claim that Kosovo is a "heaven in terms of religious tolerance."