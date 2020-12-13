Society Finally, under 5.000 newly infected, 56 people died In the last 24 hours, another 4.995 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, and 56 people died. Source: B92 Sunday, December 13, 2020 | 18:05 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC

Since the last daily bulletin, 13.707 people have been tested. There are 8.801 people in hospitals and 331 patients on respirators.



So far, 266.432 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, and a total of 2.331 people have died.



Medical part of the Crisis Staff will hold a new meeting tomorrow, at which new measures will be discussed. According to the announcement of epidemiologists, they will refer to the arrival of our citizens in Serbia during the holidays. It is also being considered what restrictions will be introduced during the New Year celebration.



As he stated, the big question is whether it is possible to control private New Year's celebrations.



"That's why one has to think about restricting movement," he told Prva TV.