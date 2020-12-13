Society Kon: We consider restricting movement; This can only be compared to a state of war Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said that from tomorrow, the measures that are already in force will certainly be extended and further tightened. Source: B92 Sunday, December 13, 2020 | 11:11 Tweet Share Foto: Screenshot/TV Prva

"It has been resolved that there will be new measures at the borders - yes, now it is just a technical question how it will be implemented. So it has been decided," he said.



As he stated, the big question is whether it is possible to control private New Year's celebrations.



"That's why one has to think about restricting movement," he told Prva Television.



Kon said that those responsible for the measures are looking for balance, but that they have obviously not found enough ways to convince people to think differently. "This is a time of heroism in the medical sector. A parallel life is being waged - there is a state of war in one, and there are those who are fleeing from it, who want to live a normal life at all costs. And that is where the balance should be found," he said.



He mentioned that the sale for Black Friday showed how much people need to get away from everything, relax and afford something.



"Regardless of the fact that the hospital in Batajnica presents great expansion of capacities, patients from Belgrade are still being treated in other cities in Serbia," Kon said.



He also said that Serbia is on the brink of the collapse of the entire health system. "It must be understood that when the health care system collapses, mortality increases. We should not feel so bad when it comes to mortality rate, and that is the most important thing. A thorough review will be performed later," he said. He added that how we handle the exchange of medical personnel in the health system can only be compared to a state of war.



Curfew during the New Year's celebration?

Measures currently in force: - the gathering of more than five people is banned; - working hours of shops, restaurants, hairdressers and beauty salons, gyms, swimming pools, playrooms is shortened to 5 pm, and they are closed on weekends; - grocery stores, kiosks on weekdays and weekends can be open until 9 pm, and pharmacies and gas stations without restrictions. - Markets are open on weekends until 3 pm, while restaurants and bars within hotels and private accommodation can provide services exclusively to registered guests until 9 pm every day; - surgeries and laboratories can work throughout the day, including weekends. - facilities and shops that provide services that do not require the presence of users or request the presence and contact of limited duration, such as home appliances, technical services, tailors, shoemakers and glass cutters can work on weekdays until 21:00, and on Saturdays until 17 hours; - sports facilities are open on weekends, but only for registered competitions. Cultural institutions are open until 5 pm every day.

Kon said that a very similar situation was in March as it is now, ideal for the transmission of the virus, and that the effects of the state of emergency were seen.



"It is clear to us that this is the most effective measure. Whether we will resort to it is a question, we insist that all measures be respected, such as the ban on gathering more than 5 people," he said. He added that he had already said at the Crisis Staff meeting that such a decision must be a decision of the whole body, and that it was the essence. "The medical part of the crisis staff insists that there be no gatherings, if people do not respect this measure, then the state must insist on implementing it," he said.



He reiterated that the state must solve that problem, because when restricting movement, there is talk of human rights violations.

I hope we will stop the virus in the first half of the year

Commenting on Dragan Markovic Palma's statement that it is necessary to make a "truce with the virus", Kon said that it is impossible.



"There is no truce with the opponent, the virus can only suppress itself, it has decided to stay on the planet and it will stay. We simply allow ourselves to relax and pretend that this is not there, I don't think it is wise. I think Mr. Palma is looking at another angle, which I can understand, people need to relax, but this is not the time", he said.



Speaking about the arrival of the vaccine against COVID-19, Kon said that the prioritization is very good, and that when the vaccination does not go by groups quickly, it is necessary to let the others be vaccinated.



"It's a very serious job, to make an immunization plan", he said.



He announced that Serbia will emerge from the epidemic next year. "It will be easier with this vaccine, but even without that vaccine, we will get out of this problem. What is very important is to raise the collective immunity as much as possible with the vaccine, because that is the most important thing," he said.



He did not specify whether it will be during the first half of the year or later, and that we will have to wear masks until further notice.