Earthquake in Belgrade

A weaker earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale was felt early this morning in Belgrade, the Seismological Institute confirmed.

Source: Tanjug
FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR SPORCIC/ nr
At 03:53, the National Seismological Network registered an earthquake in the Belgrade region with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter scale, and it could be felt in some parts of the city as a slight tremor, especially in high-rise buildings.

The estimated intensity is around three degrees and this kind of earthquake cannot cause material damage, according to the Republic Seismological Institute.

