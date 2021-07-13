Society Interior Ministry has an important notice for the citizens re: ID cards and passports Due to the growing interest of citizens in issuing personal documents, Ministry of the Internal Affairs issued a statement. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 | 12:15 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

The Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement stating that it had undertaken organizational and technical measures in order to increase the speed and efficiency of performing those tasks. From July 13, 2021, the working hours in all police administrations and police stations will be extended, from 7.30 am to 8 pm, while in the Novi Sad Police Administration, it has been extended to 9 pm.



Also, work was organized on Saturdays from 7.30 to 15.30, and in the Police Administration of Novi Sad from 7.30 to 21.00, while in the Police Administration for the City of Belgrade (Administration for Administrative Affairs, Ljermontova 12a) from 7.30 to 20.00.



The novelty presents the extended working hours for receiving and delivering documents on the territory of the Police Administration for the city of Belgrade, on weekdays from 7.30 to 20.00, as well as on Saturdays from 7.30 to 15.30 in the police stations Borča (PS Palilula), Beli potok (PS Voždovac) and Batajnica (PS Zemun).



As for the receipt and delivery of documents, it is now possible on Sundays, in the Police Administration for the City of Belgrade (Ljermontova 12a and SIV-3), as well as in the Police Administration of Novi Sad from 7.30 to 15.30. In order to perform the work faster and more efficiently, 113 uniformed police officers and 130 officers from other sectors of the Ministry of the Interior were hired from other lines of work to receive requests for the issuance of personal documents and service of documents.



Also, the procedure is to extend the work for a certain period of time and to hire new employees in administrative jobs for 109 people.



The process of replacing IT equipment for administrative tasks, such as computers, scanners, fingerprint scanners, passport readers and others, is in progress.



The Ministry of the Interior, as before, is doing everything to ensure that citizens receive personal documents in accordance with the legal deadline, despite the large number of requests.



Therefore, we appeal to the citizens to take into account the deadlines for the validity of personal documents and submit requests for their replacement in a timely manner.