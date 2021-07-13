Society Two topics on the table of the Crisis Staff After a break of several weeks, the Crisis Staff scheduled new session for 3 p.m. today. There are two main topics. Source: Blic Tuesday, July 13, 2021 | 09:50 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net/J.J.

These are the fourth wave of coronavirus caused by the delta strain, whose peak is expected in September at the latest, and the introduction of the third dose of the vaccine, for which the recommendation will be known in the next two weeks.



The numbers of patients in Serbia are under control for now, but there is a noticeable tendency for the virus to spread. Now is the time to alert and take the necessary steps to prevent the mass illness we had in previous waves.



However, at today's session, we should not expect any measures, especially not the ones we are used to in terms of working hours, cafes, shopping malls. The Crisis Staff is gathering to discuss the current situation and start the necessary preparations in order to suppress the fourth wave of the coronavirus as much as possible, "Blic" writes.



The entry of delta strains into Serbia, significantly more virulent than previous variants of the virus, is literally a red warning light. According to domestic virologists, the delta variant of the coronavirus in our country has been proven to have an increased ability to spread, twice as large as the original Wuhan variant and about 50 percent more than Alpha, the British variant that is still dominant in our country. Currently, the delta strain is present in more than 90 countries around the world. In some, such as Great Britain, 80% of the total number of patients are infected with this strain. According to the estimates of virologists, in mid-September, it can be expected that the delta strain will be the dominant cause of the disease in Serbia as well. Although these are still small numbers, the number of infected people in Serbia increased by 20% in ten days. Along with the warning new strain, the necessity of vaccination is imposed, especially among the younger population, but also the application of the third dose of the vaccine. Prime Minister Ana Brnabić says that she had a meeting with the national immunization team and that they discussed the third dose of the vaccine. "The immunization team is currently conducting its studies, they are also looking at analyzes of vaccine manufacturers, but also the practice of some other countries and WHO recommendations. The agreement is that it will give its opinion to the Crisis Staff by July 23, which will give its recommendation by August 1, regarding the application of the third dose", the Prime Minister said.



The third dose of the vaccine is almost no longer in question, not only in Serbia. The only thing that is currently being researched in the world's centers is the mixing of different vaccines and to who should be given the third dose.