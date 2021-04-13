Society The Belgrade Documentary and Short Film Festival soon The Belgrade Documentary and Short Film Festival will be held next week, organizers said. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 13, 2021 | 22:13 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As presented in today's announcement, the complete competition selections from 2020 and 2021 will be shown, since last year the festival was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"A number of special screenings, professional programs and tribunes for professionals and students, discussions with festival guests, master classes and other accompanying programs are planned," the statement reads.



As announced, Festival awards will be given for both the 67th and 68th editions of the festival.



The grand opening is set for Monday, April 19, and the festival will end on Sunday, April 25. The tickets are priced at 200 dinars - students of film academies can visit the screenings may enter free of charge.



Organized by the Belgrade Youth Center, the Belgrade Documentary and Short Film Festival is a very important cultural event for the City of Belgrade.



The patrons of the festival are the City of Belgrade, the Ministry of Culture and Information, and the Film Center of Serbia.