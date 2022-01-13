Society Serbia again with a five-digit number of newly infected According to the last update, 13.753 new cases of COVID were registered in Serbia, while 19 patients died. Source: B92 Thursday, January 13, 2022 | 18:13 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC/ bs

There are 96 people on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 33.163 samples were tested.



Let us remind you, in recent days, Serbia has been recording a five-digit number of people infected with coronavirus.



The session of the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus is scheduled for Friday. The question is what measures will be on the table, or whether there will be any at all.



According to the media, the medical section of Crisis Staff will again demand that COVID passes be mandatory 24 hours a day in catering facilities, that working hours be shortened and the number of people allowed indoors be reduced.



However, apart from the fact that a decision on the work of schools will be agreed, they are skeptical that anything else will be decided.