Society Media: Here's what the Crisis Staff prepares As the session of the Crisis Staff is scheduled for Friday, the question arises as to what measures will be on the table, or whether there will be any at all. Source: Telegraf Thursday, January 13, 2022 | 12:12

According to Telegraf, apart from the decision on schools, despite the fact that we have a record number of people infected with COVID-19, members of the Crisis Staff are skeptical about the adoption of new, stricter measures.



According to the portal, the medical part will again demand that COVID passes be mandatory 24 hours a day in catering facilities, that working hours be shortened and the number of people allowed indoors be reduced.



However, apart from the fact that a decision on the work of schools will be agreed, they are skeptical that anything else will be decided.



"Most likely, a decision will be made to start the second semester when it is planned, on January 24, so the vacation will not be extended. However, children up to the fifth grade would have combined classes, while high school students will go online," says our source.