Society Nearly 7.000 newly infected, 53 people died In the last 24 hours, 6.930 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | 15:44

53 people died.



There are 269 patients on the respirator while 6.591 patients were hospitalized.



The total number of registered cases so far is 1.017.798, and 8.841 deaths.



According to the statistics of covid19.rs, a total of 5.898.089 have been tested since the outbreak of the pandemic, of which 23.660 in the last 24 hours.

"Why confusing people"

The director of the Savski Venac Health Center, Zoran Bekić, stated today that doctors do not have room for personal views if those views are not harmonized with the profession.



Bekić assessed the current epidemiological situation as "very difficult", because more than 50 people die in Serbia every day.



"Why confuse people when the vaccine is a good thing for civilization," he told TV Pink.

First Serbian coronavirus test approved

The first Serbian coronavirus test has been approved, and could soon be a replacement for the PCR test, but the citizens of Serbia will only find out about it next year. Prof. Dr Tanja Ćirković Veličković points out that all efforts have been made to develop the technology of the Serbian test.



Prof. Dr Tanja Ćirković Veličković, project manager, told TV Prva that a recombinant coronavirus protein was made in the home laboratory, which is the basic component of the serological home test, which was registered with the protein produced in this laboratory.



"The Drug Agency approved it during the summer, it was a project we worked on, in December last year we started working on an antigen test which will also be a domestic test and all components of that test will be produced in our country," said Cirkovic Velickovic.