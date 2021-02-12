Society Launch of production of the Russian vaccine at the Torlak Institute approved A delegation of Russian experts approved the start of the first phase of the production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V at the Torlak Institute. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 12, 2021 | 19:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/RADE PRELIC/ bs

Minister in charge of innovation and technological development Nenad Popovic added that production could start in two or three months.



Popovic told Tanjug that the delegation, which includes representatives of the Ministry of Industry, the Direct Investment Fund and the Russian Drug Agency, was satisfied with what they saw in Torlak.



"The first phase has been preliminarily approved and that possibility exists in two or three months, with small changes. We will receive a written report in a few days ", said Popović, who visited the Torlak laboratory with a team of Russian experts.



He said that the first phase of production includes the transport of the substance from Russia, filling in ampoules on Torlak and packaging and distribution of the vaccine in Serbia and in the region. Popovic said that in the next 10 or 15 days, another group of experts from Russia will come to Serbia, who will determine the possibilities for the second phase of production, i.e. the full production cycle at Torlak.



"As for the second phase, we need a few more visits in order to have full technical information on what is needed, but according to preliminary information and the conclusions of the Russian team, that phase is also likely to be approved," Popovic said.